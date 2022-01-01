Bill Murray addresses allegation of 'inappropriate behaviour' on Being Mortal set

Bill Murray has responded to an allegation of "inappropriate behaviour" made against him on the set of Being Mortal.

Last month, it was reported that production on the project had been suspended after a complaint was made about the Ghostbusters star.

During an interview for CNBC at the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting on Saturday, Murray recounted his "difference of opinion" with the unnamed complainant, and revealed that he "did something I thought was funny and it wasn't taken that way".

Despite the disagreement, Murray maintained that he is trying to find a solution.

"We're talking and trying to make peace with each other," he insisted. "We are both professionals, we like each other's work, we like each other I think and if we can't really get along and trust each other there's no point in going further working together or making the movie as well."

Regarding producers' decision to pause production on the film, which marks Aziz Ansari's feature directorial debut, Murray is determined to regain trust and continue to work on the movie.

While he didn't confirm what his actions actually were, the Hollywood veteran did comment that the world is "different" from when he was growing up.

"What I always thought was funny as a little kid isn't necessarily the same as what's funny now. Things change, and the times change," the 71-year-old mused. "I think it's a sad dog that can't learn anymore. I think that's a really sad puppy that can't learn anymore. I don't want to be that sad dog and I have no intention of it."

Ansari is directing the movie from a script he wrote based on Atul Gawande's non-fiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End.

It is unknown if the suspension will affect the film's 2023 release date.