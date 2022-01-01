Angelina Jolie forced to take cover as air raid siren sounds in Ukraine

Angelina Jolie was forced to take cover as an air raid siren sounded during a recent visit to Ukraine.



The Eternals actress, who serves as a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), visited the city of Lviv on Saturday to meet with displaced families and refugees in order to highlight the consequences of the invasion of Russian forces earlier this year.



But in a video posted to the Ukraine Media YouTube account, Angelina can be seen running from a building with a group of other escapees while an air raid siren goes off. She traverses a long stairway and heads into an open location hundreds of feet away.



Toward the end of the clip, Angelina waves toward the camera and assures fans, "I'm okay."



Back in March, the star also made a trip to Yemen to highlight the need to mobilise urgent support for humanitarian work around the world.



"As we continue to watch the horrors unfolding in Ukraine, and call for an immediate end to the conflict and humanitarian access, I'm here in Yemen to support people who also desperately need peace. The situation here is one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world," the 46-year-old acknowledged.