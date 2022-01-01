Kardashian-Jenner family win defamation trial against Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna lost her trial against the Kardashian-Jenner family on Monday.

Chyna sued Kris and Kylie Jenner and Kim and Khloé Kardashian for $40 million (£32 million) for loss of earnings and more than $60 million (£48 million) in future earnings. She claimed they defamed her and conspired to cancel the second season of her reality show Rob & Chyna.

Following a two-week trial in Los Angeles, the jury returned its verdict on Monday. According to The Associated Press, the jurors found that none of the Kardashian-Jenners had defamed Chyna, nor did they interfere with her contract with the E! network, which produced her show. They awarded Chyna no monetary damages.

They found that the family often acted in bad faith and did not need to tell E! executives about a physical fight between Chyna and her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian in late 2016. However, they ruled that these conversations did not have a substantial effect on Chyna's contract.

Kim was dropped from the defamation claim on Friday as the court agreed there was no evidence to support it. However, she remained liable for alleged intentional interference with a contract.

The reality stars were not present in court as they were in New York to attend the Met Gala but their attorney Michael G. Rhodes said his clients were "happy to have this behind them".

"I think the case was very clear. The jury did a great job, they got it. The family was very pleased and grateful, they were exuberant," Rhodes added, reports People.

Chyna, who was present at the hearing, had no visible reaction in court and has yet to comment on the verdict. However, her lawyer Lynne Ciani said that she would appeal the decision.

The 33-year-old will soon face another trial - this time against Rob over allegations of revenge porn. He stands accused of posting nude snaps of Chyna on social media in 2017.