Kim Kardashian wears iconic Marilyn Monroe dress to 2022 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian wore an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress to the 2022 Met Gala on Monday night.

Abiding by the fashion event's Gilded Glamour theme, the reality TV star walked the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York sporting the crystal-studded gown made by Jean Louis that the Hollywood actress famously donned to sing Happy Birthday, Mr. President to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

"It is a stunning skintight gown adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by costumier Jean Louis," wrote Kim in an Instagram post.

The provocative dress was purchased by executives at Ripley's Believe It or Not! in 2016 for a staggering $4.8 million (£3.8 million).

"Thank you Ripley's Believe It or Not! for giving me the opportunity to debut this evocative piece of fashion history for the first time since the late Marilyn Monroe wore it. I am forever grateful for this moment," the SKIMS founder continued.

During her appearance at the Met Gala, Kim also revealed that she had to go on a strict diet in order to fit her famous curves into the outfit.

In the lead-up to the bash, the mother-of-four lost around 16 pounds (seven kilograms).

"It was such a challenge, it was like a role. I was determined to fit," she told Vogue. "I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict."

Kim posed alongside her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, as well as her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner. The outing marks the first time they have all attended the gala together.

"It's really fun to be able to share special nights like this with my girls. This is such a big moment, when fashion meets art, and this museum is so special to New York. We love New York. We love being here, it's fun," Kris told Extra as she made her entrance.