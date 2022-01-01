Summer Strallen calls out 'unfair' Cinderella stage show cancellation

Stage actress Summer Strallen has spoken out about the cancellation of West End musical Cinderella.



Andrew Lloyd Webber's stage version of Cinderella will close on 12 June, show organisers announced on Sunday. Following the news, some cast members from the show took to social media to allege that they found out in the press rather than directly.



Summer discussed how this cancellation affects cast and crew job security in an Instagram video, saying she "basically got fired by social media, which is just not OK."



Summer explained that she recently had a wig fitting for the role of The Queen, which she was set to take over from Rebecca Trehearn, claiming she only learned the show was cancelled when a friend sent her an article about it on Sunday.



While speaking to BBC Radio 4's PM programme, Summer said theatre workers "feel so disposable" due to practices like these, and feared she would be "blacklisted" for talking about it.



"I just feel so strongly that it's so unfair, not just to the cast but also the front-of-house staff, the backstage crew, and the musicians. There has been no regard for that at all," she said.



A spokesperson for Cinderella production company, Really Useful Group, told BBC News, "The entire company working yesterday were told in person after the matinee performance."



They insisted that those who were not present were contacted, some via their agents. Some cast members noted that agents would not have responded on a Sunday.