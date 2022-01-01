Louis Leterrier to replace Justin Lin as Fast X director

French filmmaker Louis Leterrier is set to replace Justin Lin as the director of the tenth Fast & Furious movie.



The regular Fast and Furious filmmaker announced on social media last week that he was stepping down as director of Fast X, despite being a week into production.



Now, editors at Variety and Deadline report that Leterrier, known for films such as The Incredible Hulk and The Transporter, has been drafted in as his replacement. He was reportedly Universal officials' first choice and beat a number of candidates for the job.



However, scheduling still has to be worked out so is not yet official.



According to Deadline, Leterrier has a great working relationship with Universal boss Donna Langley and was quickly put at the top of the studio's list of directors to approach to be Lin's replacement.



Leterrier has plenty of experience with action films, having directed two instalments in The Transporter franchise as well as Jet Li movie Unleashed, Clash of the Titans and 2008's The Incredible Hulk, starring Edward Norton. His film credits include Now You See Me and Grimsby.



Last week, Lin announced that he would remain onboard as the producer and co-writer of Fast X despite withdrawing as director.



"Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases," he wrote in his statement. "I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the FAST family."



Production, which began in London in April, has continued with the second unit team while Universal searches for a new director. It is believed the film will still be ready for its May 2023 release date.



Fast X stars the usual cast members Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, and Sung Kang, as well as returning villain Charlize Theron and franchise newcomers Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior, and Brie Larson.