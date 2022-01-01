Sir Billy Connolly to be honoured with BAFTA Fellowship at TV Awards

Sir Billy Connolly will be honoured with the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship accolade at the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards.

The Scottish actor and comedian will be presented with the organisation's highest accolade in recognition of his outstanding and exceptional contribution to television.

"I am deeply honoured. Fifty films and... I can't remember how many TV shows - as well as my stage comedy - added up to something that's a joy to look back on," the 79-year-old said in a statement. "A lovely thing. I have no regrets at all. I had no idea the Fellowship existed, but I'm told it's a big deal! (Laughs). It's lovely to be recognised and to become a jolly good fellow."

The funnyman was previously presented with a BAFTA Special Award in 2002 and the BAFTA Scotland Outstanding Contribution to Television and Film in 2012. He follows in the footsteps of previous TV Fellowship honorees including Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders, Jon Snow, Sir Bruce Forsyth, Joanna Lumley, Sir Trevor MacDonald, Sir David Attenborough, and Dame Julie Walters.

"He has made a remarkable contribution to our industry from his first appearance on Parkinson in 1975, through to becoming a national treasure on stage and screen, adored by fans around the world," added Emma Baehr, executive director of awards and content. "BAFTA is looking forward to celebrating this award with Sir Billy in due course and thanking him again for his phenomenal career in television."

Connolly, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, lives in the U.S. and is unable to attend the ceremony in London. A pre-recorded message will be played during the show.

The 2022 BAFTA TV Awards will be hosted by Richard Ayoade from the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday.