Sharon and Kelly Osbourne catch Covid-19 from Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne and her daughter Kelly Osbourne have tested positive for Covid-19 days after Ozzy Osbourne.

The 69-year-old emotionally announced last week that she had to drop out of her brand-new U.K. show, The Talk, to fly home to Los Angeles after her rocker husband Ozzy contracted the virus.

Sharon appeared virtually on her show on Monday night and told host Jeremy Kyle that the virus has spread throughout her household as she gave an update on Ozzy's health.

"He's doing much better thank you. His temperature is now back to normal, his coughing has stopped. He's doing much better," she said. "But I've got some news to share. My daughter Kelly has it, I have it, and the entire household has it now."

When Jeremy asked if Ozzy will now look after her, she laughed and replied, "Maybe, we'll see. I feel OK actually."

The TV personality will remotely appear on The Talk, which airs every weekday night, until she is able to return to London.

Revealing Ozzy's health news last Thursday, Sharon said through tears, "I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We've gone two years without him catching Covid and it's just Ozzy's luck he would get it now.

"I can't believe my luck that I'm missing the show, I've only been there three days! It's terrible. I can't believe it."

At the time, she assured viewers she would be back in a week.

This isn't the first time the former X Factor judge has contracted Covid-19 - she previously revealed in December 2020 that she had tested positive for coronavirus and been briefly admitted to hospital.