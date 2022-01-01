Kim Kardashian only wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress for 2022 Met Gala entrance

Kim Kardashian only wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress for a few minutes at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday night.

Abiding by the fashion event's Gilded Glamour theme, the reality TV star walked the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York sporting the crystal-studded gown made by Jean Louis that the Hollywood actress famously donned to sing Happy Birthday, Mr. President to U.S. President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

In an interview with Vogue, Kim revealed that she sported the special number for her entrance to the event, before changing into a replica with the help of assistants wearing white gloves.

"I'm extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history. I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won't be wearing the kind of body make-up I usually do," she explained. "Everything had to be specifically timed and I had to practise walking up the stairs."

The provocative dress was purchased by executives at Ripley's Believe It or Not! in 2016 for a staggering $4.8 million (£3.8 million). The replica Kim changed into is also owned by Ripley's.

The SKIMS founder attended the annual bash with her new boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.