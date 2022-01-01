Kris Jenner 'happy' Blac Chyna defamation trial is over

Kris Jenner is "happy" that Blac Chyna's trial against her family is now over.



Chyna sued Kris and Kylie Jenner and Kim and Khloé Kardashian for defamation and contract interference, claiming they had derailed her television career and conspired to cancel her show Rob & Chyna after one season. On Monday, a jury determined the Kardashian-Jenners do not owe any damages to Chyna and their conduct was not a "substantial factor" in causing Chyna "actual harm".



Variety's Marc Malkin caught up with the Kardashian-Jenner momager at the Met Gala on Monday and asked about the trial and verdict.



Kris said, "I'm just happy it's over", and added that the hardest part was simply "going through it".



On how she handled the legal battle, Kris shared, "Pray, I live in my faith and just hope, you know, that's enough. I'm glad it's over for the girls. And we're here tonight to celebrate."



The family's lawyer, Michael G. Rhodes, told reporters outside the courtroom that they were "exuberant" to hear about their win.



"I spoke to the family a minute ago and they're also very pleased. I hope they're enjoying their gala," he said. "They were emphatic in their expression of pleasure."



Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Ciani, said the plaintiff plans to appeal parts of the verdict.



The 33-year-old is also suing her ex, Rob Kardashian, for assault, battery, and harassment.