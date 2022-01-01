??Kim Cattrall learned about Sex and the City revival on social media

Kim Cattrall found out about the Sex and the City revival show And Just Like That... while looking at social media.

The actress portrayed Samantha Jones in the original series that ran from 1998 until 2004, and reprised the role in 2008 film Sex and the City and the 2010 sequel Sex and the City 2.

However, Kim declined to take part in a proposed third movie, and her character was written out of HBO Max’s And Just Like That..., which is set 11 years after the last film.

“I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media,” she said during an interview for Variety. “It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough. I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear.”

Kim went on to insist that she has no interest in working with Sarah Jessica Parker again, who plays lead character Carrie Bradshaw, and feels she made the right call in moving on when she did.

“Everything has to grow, or it dies. I felt that when the series ended, I thought that’s smart. We’re not repeating ourselves. And then the movie to end all the loose ends. And then there’s another movie. And then there’s another movie?” the 65-year-old questioned. “The series is basically the third movie. That’s how creative it was.”

And Just Like That..., also featuring Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, was released in February. A second season is in development.