Kim Kardashian gifted lock of Marilyn Monroe's hair

Kim Kardashian was gifted a lock of Marilyn Monroe's hair prior to attending the 2022 Met Gala.

Abiding by the fashion event's Gilded Glamour theme, the reality TV star walked the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday sporting the crystal-studded gown made by Jean Louis that the Hollywood actress famously donned to sing Happy Birthday, Mr. President to U.S. President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

In a video shared online by Ripley's Believe It or Not!, who purchased the dress in 2016 for $4.8 million (£3.8 million), bosses are seen giving Kim the special present during a meeting at the museum's headquarters in Orlando, Florida.

"Oh, my God, I'm literally going to do some crazy voodoo s**t (to) channel her (Marilyn)," she joked. "This is so special to me. Thank you so much. This is so cool. Wow, this is sleeping with me every night."

While Kim's boyfriend Pete Davidson wasn't in the shot, she appeared to turn to him and comment: "Sorry babe."

Amanda Joiner, Ripley's vice president of publishing and licensing, noted that everyone at the company was thrilled to see the 41-year-old in the dress.

"We are truly proud to be the stewards of such an iconic artefact and are excited to be able to add to its cultural significance with Kim Kardashian, who is sharing the story of Marilyn Monroe and her iconic career with an entirely new generation," she added.