Tom Cruise reveals Lady Gaga helped compose Top Gun: Maverick score

Tom Cruise has confirmed Lady Gaga helped compose the score for Top Gun: Maverick.



Last week, the Born This Way hitmaker announced that she had contributed a song called Hold My Hand for the upcoming sequel to 1986's Top Gun.



During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night, Tom revealed that the "incredible" Gaga is "not just on the soundtrack" but also "helped compose the score".



The star went on recall how he was working with Hans Zimmer and Harold Faltermeyer on the music when Gaga presented Hold My Hand to them and it became the heartbeat of the film.



"It just opened up the whole movie. She's amazing. It just opened those doors to the emotional core of the film that we had... in that moment, things just came together in such a beautiful way," he gushed. "Her song that she'd written just fell right in and became, really, the underlying score and the heartbeat of our film. Her talent is boundless, you'll love the music in this movie."



Top Gun: Maverick, starring Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm, will be released in U.S. cinemas on 27 May.