Ariana DeBose to host 2022 Tony Awards

Ariana DeBose is to host the 2022 Tony Awards next month.



The Academy Award-winning actress has been tapped to helm the prizegiving at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City on 12 June.



"I'm coming home! I'm so honoured to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theatre, but more importantly every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway have the opportunity to shine brightly once again!" she commented. "This is a dream come true, and I'm excited to see you all on June 12th."



Previously, the West Side Story actress was nominated for a Tony Award back in 2018 for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.



"The 75th Tony Awards celebration is a big moment for all of us in the theatre community, and in Ariana we have found the perfect host to lead this celebration," said Heather Hitchens, president and chief executive officer of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "We can't wait to see Ariana take the stage on June 12th and dazzle, inspire, and entertain us."



The nominees are set to be announced on 9 May.