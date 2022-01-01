Felicity Jones and Jonathan Bailey to star in Simon Amstell's upcoming comedy

Felicity Jones and Jonathan Bailey have been tapped to star in British comedian/presenter Simon Amstell's latest film.



The Theory of Everything actress and Bridgerton star will lead Maria, which will be executive produced and directed by Amstell from a script he wrote.



The Oscar-nominated actress will play the title character Maria, a young woman who is struggling to accept her age, her boyfriend's love, and her father's ambivalence.



According to Deadline, Maria spots an opportunity to feel young, free, and desirable at her father's wedding, where she meets Raffy, her new stepbrother. Their obvious, if inconvenient, sexual chemistry is made worse by the news that her father has been diagnosed with a terminal illness.



Bailey has been cast as Maria's boyfriend Eddy while Harry Potter actor Jason Isaacs will portray Maria's father.



"I'm incredibly excited to begin shooting Maria this year with Felicity Jones. Our hope is that making a film about our culture's fear of ageing and death will be an absolute sensation," Amstell said in a statement to the publication.



Maria marks Amstell's third directorial feature following 2017's Carnage and 2018's Benjamin, which he both wrote and directed.



It will also serve as a reunion between Amstell and former Klaxons musician James Righton, who composed the score of Benjamin and will do so again for Maria.



The comedy is due to begin filming in the U.K. and U.S. in the autumn.