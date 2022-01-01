Kim Kardashian claims Kanye West 'walked out' during Saturday Night Live monologue

Kim Kardashian has claimed Kanye West walked out of the Saturday Night Live studio while she was delivering her monologue.

The reality TV star hosted the sketch comedy show last October, and during the opener, she made jokes about herself and her ex-husband, with whom she was going through divorce proceedings at the time.

However, in footage included as part of episode four of the new Hulu series The Kardashians, Kim revealed that Kanye was particularly upset by one comment she made about him.

"He walked out on SNL, mid-monologue, so I haven't talked to him since. He's upset at the fact that I said the reason I divorced him, used the word 'divorced'. He wished I said the word 'filed' for divorce," she told her sister Khloé Kardashian while out hiking. "And he was upset that I also said he was a rapper. He said, 'I'm so much more than a rapper, I can't believe you said rapper.'"

Kim went on to insist that the jokes she made in the monologue were "fun and games", and she was totally onboard with poking fun at herself and her famous family.

However, she couldn't understand why Kanye took offence so easily.

"That was my partner and I stood by him, I would never embarrass him. He's so used to getting exactly what he wants... I've never seen anything like it, good for him, but, hey, it's not gonna happen here," the 41-year-old continued. "We have four kids together, I always want to have a good healthy relationship with him. But after SNL happened, I felt, OK, I need to now focus on the bar (law exam) and I need to get new energy."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in early 2021 and was legally declared single in March. She has been dating Pete Davidson since they met on the set of SNL that October.