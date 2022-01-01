Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's baby 'finally home' after 100-day stay in hospital

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's baby girl is "finally home" after spending over 100 days in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Back in January, the celebrity couple announced that they had welcomed their first child via surrogate. The tot is reportedly named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

However, in a post shared on Instagram to mark Mother's Day on Sunday, Nick revealed that Malti had to stay in hospital for three months.

"On this Mother's Day, we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," he wrote alongside of a sweet photo of his wife cradling Malti. "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

Nick went on to note that he and Priyanka are "overjoyed" to have their daughter home, and extended their thanks to all of the nurses and doctors who helped them.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers and caretakers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother's Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother's Day," the singer continued. "Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother's Day. I love you."

In addition, Priyanka shared the post and photo on her own Instagram page and added: "There is no one I'd rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you."