Amy Schumer shares raunchy joke rejected by Academy Awards producers

Amy Schumer has shared the joke she wrote that was deemed too racy to tell at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Taking the stage of the Hollywood Palladium on Friday night to perform her Parental Advisory show, the Trainwreck star recited the joke she wasn’t allowed to deliver during the Oscars live telecast in March.

In the bit, she describes a sex scene between herself and her husband Chris Fischer using titles of Oscar-nominated movies, including House of Gucci and Nightmare Alley.

“And I say C’mon C’mon, he goes tick, tick...BOOM! I say get off my Dune, that’s how our son was born,” the 40-year-old declared.

Amy claimed she wrote the joke for the Academy Awards but officials told her it was not appropriate for television.

“Can you believe they said no to that?” she quipped.