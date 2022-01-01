Ezra Miller accused of throwing chair at woman during emergency call audio

The audio of an emergency call in which a woman reports Ezra Miller threw a chair at her has been released online.

On Saturday, editors at TMZ posted a minute-long clip in which an anonymous woman requests police officers attend her Hawaii home after an alleged altercation with the actor last month.

"I have Ezra Miller at my house right now," she said to the operator. "We have been offering our home to (them) and (they) came into our home and (are) threatening us right now. (They) hit me in the head with a chair."

During the call, the woman said she didn't need medical attention for the half-inch cut on her forehead but rather needed "the police here now". She alleged she was "assaulted" after she had been "very nice" to Miller.

"They're trying to leave our premises right now," she continued. "They're driving away in a grey truck."

Miller has since been taken into custody and charged with second-degree assault.

The 29-year-old's representatives have not yet commented on the news.