Rita Ora joins voice cast of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight series

Rita Ora has signed on to voice Wandering Blade in Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

The Let You Love Me Singer is the latest star to join Netflix's upcoming Kung Fu Panda series, with Jack Black and James Hong reprising their roles from the popular movie franchise.

Rita's character, Wandering Blade, is described as a "no-nonsense English bear knight" who joins Po's team during their globe-trotting adventure.

Together, Po and Wandering Blade must find a collection of powerful weapons before a mysterious evil grabs hold of them.

"Can't wait for you to meet the incredible Wandering Blade," Rita posted on Twitter on Saturday. "Two years in the making! You're going to love this show!"

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight will debut on Netflix later this year.