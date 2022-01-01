Leah Remini celebrates finishing first semester at New York University

Leah Remini has celebrated completing her first semester at New York University.

The Kevin Can Wait star recently sat her final exams and celebrated the achievement on Twitter over the weekend.

"Going to college for the first time at 51 after living most of my life in a cult and only having an 8th grade education hasn't been easy," she wrote, referencing her childhood in the Church of Scientology. "I took my first NYU final exams this week and I'm glad I decided to educate myself."

She added, "It's never too late. It's tough, but it's worth it."

Leah grew up as a Scientologist but left the organisation in 2013, as she explored in her documentary series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

She was first accepted into NYU in May 2021 and is working towards an associate's degree in Liberal Arts.

During an interview with People in February, Leah explained how she is juggling her studies and being an actress and mother.

"It's been difficult when I'm working because sometimes I'll work from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and then have to come home and read chapters and do a quiz when my brain is shutting down," she shared. "But I'm doing it, and I am proud of myself."