Amy Schumer cancels Netflix Is A Joke performance after positive Covid-19 test result

Amy Schumer cancelled her Netflix Is A Joke stand-up set after testing positive for Covid-19 over the weekend.

The comedian was scheduled to perform as part of the Los Angeles comedy festival on Saturday, but cancelled hours before her set.

"I am sad to say I have to cancel my show in LA tonight. I am the first woman to ever get Covid," she said in her trademark humour in an Instagram video. "I tested positive for Covid-19 about an hour ago, so yeah, please, I don't know (what to say), but at least my hair looks good."

In further videos, Amy joked that the illness has made her sound like Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who has a deep voice, and asked for TV recommendations. It would seem she started to watch Netflix show Inventing Anna as she told her followers later that she has a newfound obsession with con artist Anna Delvey.

The Trainwreck star, who is based in New York, explained that she is lonely as she is apart from her husband Chris Fischer and their three-year-old son Gene.

"I'm just lonely and bored. I'm away from my family, which is great, because they won't get it, I hope?" she said.

The Netflix Is A Joke festival, which took place across various venues around Los Angeles, concluded on Sunday.