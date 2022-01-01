Alec and Hilaria Baldwin reveal sex of seventh child

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have revealed the sex of their seventh child together.

The 30 Rock actor and his yoga instructor wife both posted a video to Instagram on Monday in which they confirmed they are expecting a baby girl later this year.

"It's always been both fun and meaningful for me to find out what is the sex of my baby, yet, as I grow and learn, I want to do it a bit differently this time around. What will make our baby a loving, whole person? What matters? What will make them feel seen, free, and proud? Perhaps nothing that we can define. We can only guide, encourage their spirit, listen, share our experiences, and learn from them, as we watch their own journey. We can provide as good a life as we can, but the rest is up to our baby to discover their own, unique self," the 38-year-old wrote in the caption. "I share with you our family's hopes and wishes, encouragement and advice for our new baby. I feel so much joy, watching these children, who are filled with love and the most simple, kind wisdom. Hearing them share their words is one of my greatest gifts in life. Join us in honoring this whole little independent human, growing inside of me."

Alongside the announcement, Hilaria included a montage of her children offering up thoughts and wishes for the new baby.

Alec, 64, and Hilaria are already parents to Carmen, eight, Rafael, six, Leonardo, five, Romeo, three, Eduardo, 20 months, and Lucia, 15 months. Little Lucia was born via surrogate.

Alec also shares 26-year-old daughter Ireland with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.