Anthony Anderson graduates from Howard University with fine arts degree

Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson finally completed his degree from Howard University over the weekend, decades after he was forced to drop out for financial reasons.

The 51-year-old first attended as a teenager, and in 2018 he decided to complete his degree. Anthony proudly graduated in Washington D.C. on Saturday.

He reflected on his "full circle" achievement as he shared photos from the ceremony on Instagram on Sunday.

"To quote Biggie, 'IT WAS ALL A DREAM!' Words can’t begin to describe the emotional roller coaster I’m on right now," he began. "It’s literally been 30 years in the making. This spring I was finally able to complete the work to graduate from Howard University with a BFA degree from the Chadwick A Boseman College of Fine Arts! Yesterday was a full circle moment. It’s never too late! Things happen when they’re supposed to happen!"

Anthony went on to thank members of Howard staff for their support as well as his 22-year-old son Nathan, who inspired him to complete his degree.

"Thank you to my son @hotboynato for inspiring me to return to school to finish my degree after he was accepted into Howard University. This is just the beginning!" he concluded the post.

Among the photos posted was one of Anthony and Taraji P. Henson, a fellow alum, who delivered the commencement address at the graduation, and another next to The Cosby Show's Phylicia Rashad, the current Dean of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.

During an appearance on The Real in February, the star explained his journey at Howard University.

"My degree will be in Fine Arts. I was a theatre major while I was at HU and had to leave after my junior year because I ran out of money. And a few years ago, my son got accepted to Howard University and he inspired me to go back and get my degree," he shared.