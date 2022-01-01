Joe Alwyn insists writing music with Taylor Swift was 'accidental'

Joe Alwyn has described writing music with Taylor Swift as a "perk" of the Covid-19 lockdowns.

The Conversations with Friends actor co-wrote songs Exile and Betty under the pseudonym William Bowery for his girlfriend's eighth studio album, Folklore, in 2020.

Discussing the experience during an interview for British GQ, Joe explained that venturing into songwriting was "accidental".

"It was really the most accidental thing to happen in lockdown. It wasn't like, 'It's three o'clock, it's time to write a song!' It was just messing around on a piano and singing badly and being overheard and then thinking, 'You know, what if we tried to get to the end of it together?'" he recalled.

Joe went on to note that he adopted the alias because he wanted fans to "just listen to the music" and maintained that he has no plans to work on more songs.

"It was fun to do it together, and I was proud of it. It was nice getting such a positive reception," the 31-year-old added.

Joe and Taylor started dating in 2016.