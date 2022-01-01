Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph was asked to write song for Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack

Twenty One Pilots rocker Tyler Joseph has claimed he was invited to write a song for the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack before Tom Cruise swiftly changed his mind.

During a conversation for California radio station KROQ on Monday, the singer shared that he and drummer Josh Dun had been asked to contribute to a song for the upcoming movie - the sequel to 1986's Top Gun.

"I was working with the music placement person for the new Top Gun on writing a new song for them and then I believe Tom Cruise just came in and just fired everyone," he stated.

However, Joseph indicated that he hadn't actually started work on the project and noted that his input was likely affected by changes made to the film as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I saw some scenes. They brought me in to show me some scenes and stuff, and I actually don't think I started writing," the musician continued. "It was actually pretty soon after they brought me in to show me parts of the movie of what they were looking for and stuff then I kind of got word that there was a wholesale swap."

A representative for Cruise, who serves as a producer on the movie, has not yet responded to the claim.

Top Gun: Maverick, starring Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm, will be released in U.S. cinemas on 27 May.

The soundtrack features original songs by Lady Gaga and OneRepublic, and a live version of Teller performing Jerry Lee Lewis's Great Balls of Fire.