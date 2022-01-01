Jennifer Grey finds ex Johnny Depp's defamation trial 'insanely sad'

Jennifer Grey has called her ex Johnny Depp's defamation trial "insanely sad for everybody involved".



The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing his now ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she characterised herself as a figure representing domestic abuse. Now spanning one month, the trial has involved both sides accusing the other of violence.



Speaking to Extra on Monday, the Dirty Dancing actress, who dated Depp for around a year in the late '80s, was asked if she had been surprised by anything she had seen or heard about the actor recently.



"I haven't known him for 30 years. I haven't talked to him. I haven't seen him," she replied. "The whole thing makes me insanely sad for everybody involved. These are people who are damaged and continuing to damage each other. It's sad. I don't have an opinion, except it breaks my heart... I just knew him in a very different time."



In the interview, Grey said Depp was "funny and sweet and just so charming and quirky and weird and self-effacing and just so unique and gorgeous, and he was obsessed with me and romantic" during their brief relationship.



The defamation trial between Depp and Heard is having a break this week but is expected to resume on Monday.