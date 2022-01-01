Julia Roberts named Godmother of the Trophée Chopard at Cannes Film Festival

Julia Roberts has been named Godmother of the Trophée Chopard for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.



As part of her role, the Pretty Woman actress will present the Trophée Chopard award to a young actor and actress on the rise during a dinner in Cannes on 19 May.



"For a fan of cinema like myself, Julia Roberts represents a film legend. Her energy and talent have made an indelible imprint on successive generations and it is an honour that she has agreed to symbolically impart the experience of her rich career to the two winners of the 2022 Trophée Chopard," said Caroline Scheufele, co-president and artistic director of the luxury jewellery brand Chopard, reports Variety.



Roberts follows in the footsteps of Jessica Chastain, who presented the honour to Jessie Buckley and Kingsley Ben-Adir at last year's festival.



Past presenters include Charlize Theron, Cate Blanchett, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law and Robert De Niro, while Florence Pugh, Shailene Woodley, James McAvoy, Marion Cotillard and John Boyega are among previous honorees.



The 2022 Cannes Film Festival runs between 17 and 28 May, and will feature the premieres of films including Elvis, Crimes of the Future and Armageddon Time.