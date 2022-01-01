Glen Powell 'violently' vomited over himself during Top Gun: Maverick flight scene

Glen Powell has recalled how he ended up covered in his own vomit during a flight scene for Top Gun: Maverick.

The Set It Up actor plays mission pilot trainee Lieutenant "Hangman" Seresin in the upcoming movie, the sequel to 1986's Top Gun.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, Powell revealed he "threw up a lot" filming scenes in fighter jets for the film, and recalled one particularly gross experience.

"When it comes to Tom Cruise, he wants to do everything legit all the way through. So, we were up in planes this entire movie, at the back of real F-18s. If you want to get a sense of Top Gun, there was this one day where we were basically flying through the canyons, it's called Star Wars canyons (in California), it's a really famous run, we're flying 100 feet off the ground, 500 knots, weaving through these canyons, you invert, you reorient, you come back, you drop a bomb, you pull up seven and a half Gs (g-force units)," he recalled. "And you're doing it over and over and over. At one point, I was like, 'OK, I'm going to puke!' I tried to sneak my vomit bag because I didn't want to embarrass myself in front of this naval aviator - these guys are tough, they're cool, and I'm the actor in the back of the plane - I didn't want to be that guy."

Unfortunately for Powell, the pilot flying the plane he was in didn't realise he had been sick and continued with various manoeuvres.

"I just started violently puking in this bag but the problem is the microphone is also the mask. So, I ripped off my mask, and he didn't hear the last part, so as I'm violently puking in the bag, I hear in my coms, 'Well buddy, if you're ready to rock and roll, let's rock and roll.' He inverts the plane, pulls down. So, I'm just puking into the canopy. The puke that I just puked is being puked back into my face," the 33-year-old sighed.

Starring Cruise, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, and Jon Hamm, Top Gun: Maverick is set to hit U.S. cinemas on 27 May.