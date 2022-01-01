Michelle Williams expecting third child

Michelle Williams is pregnant with her third child.

During an interview for Variety, the actress revealed that she and her husband Thomas Kail are set to become parents again later this year.

"It's totally joyous," she told the outlet. "As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It's exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family."

Michelle and theatre director Thomas married in March 2020 and welcomed son Hart later that year.

The star is also mother to 16-year-old daughter Matilda from her relationship with Heath Ledger.

And while Michelle considered taking on more projects after she wraps on Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, she is going to go on maternity leave.

"I got nothing," the 41-year-old continued. "I wondered if I could work while I was pregnant, but I'm too tired."