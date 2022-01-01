Hilary Duff believes Disney bosses were 'spooked' by plans for Lizzie McGuire reboot

Hilary Duff believes Disney+ producers were "spooked" by plans for the Lizzie McGuire reboot.

The revival series of the popular Disney Channel show was announced in August 2019, but shortly after the project went into production, bosses decided to cancel the show.

Reflecting on the decision during an interview for the May/June 2022 issue of Women's Health magazine, Hilary noted that she and network executives couldn't align on the vision for a much more mature take on the character.

"She had to be 30 years old doing 30-year-old things," she commented. "She didn't need to be doing bong rips and having one-night stands all the time, but it had to be authentic. I think they got spooked."

But while the show was pulled, Hilary ended up landing the lead role of Sophie in How I Met Your Father - the spin-off to How I Met Your Mother.

And the actress has no issue with playing a string of "relatable" women, extending from Lizzie McGuire to Kelsey Peters in Younger.

"It would be dumb of me to not know that I have a sweet spot playing that relatable girl...I am that girl," the 34-year-old admitted. "It was a conscious choice not to be angsty and try to shift people's opinions on who I am...That doesn't mean I didn't want to try!"