Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake open to working together on project

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake often talk about working on a project together.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, The Sinner actress revealed she would like to collaborate with her husband on a film or TV show.

"We often talk about that, we do. We want to play adversaries or opposite sides," she said. "No one wants to see the other (option in which they are in a relationship onscreen). That doesn't go over very well. It's not often done well."

Jessica is currently promoting Hulu miniseries Candy, while Justin is in post-production on the crime drama Reptile.

The stars married in 2012 and are parents to sons Silas, seven, and Phineas, who turns two in July.