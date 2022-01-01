Michelle Williams defends Jeremy Strong following backlash over method acting

Michelle Williams has defended Jeremy Strong amid criticism of his intense acting preparation methods.



The Succession star received backlash after a profile in The New Yorker published last December detailed how he likes to get deeply immersed into each of his characters, leading his co-star Brian Cox to share his concern that the approach will harm the 43-year-old in the long run.



In an interview for Variety released on Tuesday, Williams insisted the portrait of Strong in The New Yorker is far removed from the man she knows.



Reflecting on her friend as an actor, she said, "We've all been in awe of his talent. We've watched him work harder than anyone and wait a long time for other people to recognise it. So when he became so celebrated, we all celebrated."



Editors at Variety reported that the response to the article "was hard to witness" for this reason, and "the piece was even more difficult to read".



Elsewhere in the conversation, Williams revealed Strong moved into her home following the death of her former partner Heath Ledger in 2008 and helped to entertain her daughter Matilda.



"Jeremy was serious enough to hold the weight of a child's broken heart and sensitive enough to understand how to approach her through play and games and silliness," the star recounted. "(Matilda) didn't grow up with her father, but she grew up with her Jeremy and we were changed by his ability to play as though his life depended upon it, because hers did."