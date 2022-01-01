James Hong becomes oldest actor to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

James Hong was honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Tuesday.



At 93 years old, James is the oldest celebrity to receive a Walk of Fame star in his honour, Variety reports.



The Everything Everywhere All At Once actor was accompanied by Daniel Dae Kim and Jamie Lee Curtis for the ceremony, with the three dancing a traditional lion dance with other performers.



The Lost actor started a crowdfunding campaign to get James his star, which raised its goal of $55,000 (£44,000) in four days in 2020.



Daniel told Variety why he started the fundraiser, saying, "Around five or six years ago, I was meeting some friends and we started naming all the amazing projects that he'd been a part of. We realised the number was literally in the thousands.



"It caused me to ask why more people didn't know him by name, or recognised his incredible career. That's when I decided that I would do what I could to get him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame."



James said of the campaign, "In actuality, I didn't hear a thing. Somehow the internet wasn't quite working or I didn't get the email. The next thing I hear, they had the money already."



He added, "I want to thank all the fans and friends who donated their money. It boggles my mind to think that there's enough people out there who would do that."