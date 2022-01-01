James Cromwell protests vegan milk prices by gluing hand to Starbucks counter

James Cromwell protested Starbucks upcharging for vegan milk on Tuesday.



The Succession star and animal rights activist glued his hand to a New York City Starbucks counter in protest against the cost of vegan milk.



Starbucks currently requires customers to pay extra for requesting non-dairy milk, such as oat or almond milk, for their drinks.



In footage shared by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on Facebook, James can be seen with two other protesters sitting on the Starbucks register counter, along with signs reading, "More Bucks for Starbucks" and "Stop Upcharging for Vegan Milk".



Along with others, James chanted in the video, "Save the planet, save the cows, end the vegan upcharge now."



He also read aloud a letter on the reasoning behind the demonstration.



"Non-dairy products all over the world... France, they give these things away. There's no charge for it," the actor said. "Here, there's an exorbitant charge. Why, when it's so important now to address climate change and to understand the violence to animals, to go on to make dairy products that are served here? There's no reason for it except greed."



Calling the current prices "senseless", James added, "Will you stop charging more for vegan milk? When will you stop raking in huge profits while customers, animals, and the environment suffer?"



James removed his glued hand from the counter half an hour after the protest began. Police were called to the scene, but no arrests were made.