Blac Chyna claims judge in Kardashians defamation case was 'extremely biassed'

Blac Chyna has claimed the judge presiding over her defamation case against the Kardashian-Jenner family was “extremely biased”.

The model filed a motion on Monday in which she indicated plans to appeal the verdict in her $100 million (£81 million) defamation case against the reality TV stars, according to documents obtained by People.

Chyna, real name Angela White, originally sued members of the socialite family for allegedly interfering with the E! television network to cancel her show, Rob & Chyna. After the trial concluded earlier this month, a jury decided Chyna would not be awarded damages.

In response, the mother-of-two has filed a peremptory challenge against original trial judge Gregory W. Alarcon of the Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming he was “undeniably hostile and extremely biased” against her and her attorney Lynne Ciani during the case.

Chyna’s legal teamed also claimed Alarcon’s alleged bias affected multiple aspects of the hearing, including, “the jury making key liability verdicts in her favour” and being “denied due process with regard to the jury instructions and special verdict form”.

The Kardashians’ attorney, Michael G. Rhodes, responded to the challenge with a 20-page opposition, recounting that despite Chyna’s supposed issues with the trial’s process, she “nonetheless proceeded without complaint as Judge Alarcon presided over a 10-day trial”.

He continued, “In the days and weeks that followed, (Chyna) and her counsel had ample time to raise her completely misguided allegations about Judge Alarcon’s impartiality, along with numerous opportunities to brief evidentiary issues, jury instructions, and the special verdict form.”