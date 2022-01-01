Eva Mendes won't do 'violence or sexuality' if she returns to acting

Eva Mendes is adamant she won't do violence or sexuality if she returns to acting in Hollywood films.

The Hitch actress hasn't appeared in any movies since taking a break from the industry eight years ago to focus on raising her daughters, Esmeralda, seven, and six-year-old Amada, whom she shares with partner Ryan Gosling.

During an appearance on The View on Tuesday, host Whoopi Goldberg asked Eva about the type of projects she would be open to appearing in.

"I have such a shortlist of what I will do. Like before kids, I kind of was up for anything - I mean, if it was a fun project. But now I won't do violence, I don't want to do sexuality. I don't want to do... the list is short," she shared.

And if Eva was tempted to take on a "special" project, she insisted it would have to be "nice and clean".

"Stuff like Disney does," noted Whoopi, to which the 48-year-old agreed, "Disney! Perfect."