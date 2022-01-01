Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria lead nominees for 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria are set to dominate the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.



Within the scripted categories, the superhero film starring Tom Holland as Spider-Man picked up seven nominations, including nods for Best Movie and Best Hero.



Other popular films in the running for prizes include The Batman, Dune, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.



As for the TV categories, Euphoria leads the pack with six nominations. The teen drama, starring Zendaya and Maude Apatow, is up against the likes of Inventing Anna, Ted Lasso, and Squid Game in the Best Show category.



Elsewhere, RuPaul's Drag Race, Selling Sunset, and Summer House are all frontrunners in the Unscripted categories.



The MTV Movie & TV Awards are set to take place in Los Angeles on 5 June. Fan voting is open online until 18 May.







The full list of nominees is as follows:







Best Movie:



Dune



Scream



Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings



Spider-Man: No Way Home



The Adam Project



The Batman







Best Show:



Euphoria



Inventing Anna



Loki



Squid Game



Ted Lasso



Yellowstone







Best Performance in a Movie:



Lady Gaga: House of Gucci



Robert Pattinson: The Batman



Sandra Bullock: The Lost City



Timothée Chalamet: Dune



Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home







Best Performance in a Show:



Amanda Seyfried: The Dropout



Kelly Reilly: Yellowstone



Lily James: Pam & Tommy



Sydney Sweeney: Euphoria



Zendaya: Euphoria







Best Hero:



Daniel Craig: No Time to Die



Oscar Isaac: Moon Knight



Scarlett Johansson: Black Widow



Simu Liu: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings



Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home







Best Villain:



Colin Farrell: The Batman



Daniel Radcliffe: The Lost City



James Jude Courtney: Halloween Kills



Victoria Pedretti: You



Willem Dafoe: Spider-Man: No Way Home







Best Kiss:



Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike: Euphoria



Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount: Emily in Paris



Poopies & the snake: Jackass Forever



Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz: The Batman



Tom Holland & Zendaya: Spider-Man: No Way Home







Best Comedic Performance:



Brett Goldstein: Ted Lasso



John Cena: Peacemaker



Johnny Knoxville: Jackass Forever



Megan Stalter: Hacks



Ryan Reynolds: Free Guy







Breakthrough Performance:



Alana Haim: Licorice Pizza



Ariana DeBose: West Side Story



Hannah Einbinder: Hacks



Jung Ho-yeon: Squid Game



Sophia Di Martino: Loki







Best Fight:



Black Widow vs. Widows: Black Widow



Cassie vs. Maddy: Euphoria



Guy vs. Dude: Free Guy



Shang-Chi bus fight: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings



Spider-Men end battle: Spider-Man: No Way Home







Most Frightened Performance:



Jenna Ortega: Scream



Kyle Richards: Halloween Kills



Mia Goth: X



Millicent Simmonds: A Quiet Place Part II



Sadie Sink: Fear Street: Part Two 1978







Best Team:



Loki: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson



Only Murders in the Building: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short



Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire



The Adam Project: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell



The Lost City: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt







Here For The Hookup:



Euphoria



Never Have I Ever



Pam & Tommy



Sex/Life



Sex Lives of College Girls







Best Song:



Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) - Jennifer Hudson / Respect



Just Look Up - Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up



Little Star - Dominic Fike / Euphoria



On My Way (Marry Me) - Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me



We Don’t Talk About Bruno - Encanto cast / Encanto







Best Docu-Reality Series:



Jersey Shore: Family Vacation



Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta



Selling Sunset



Summer House



The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills







Best Competition Series:



American Idol



Dancing with the Stars



RuPaul’s Drag Race



The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies



The Masked Singer







Best Lifestyle Show:



Bar Rescue



Dr. Pimple Popper



Making It



Selena + Chef



Queer Eye







Best New Unscripted Series:



Hart to Heart



Teen Mom: Family Reunion



The D’Amelio Show



The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip



Queen of the Universe







Best Reality Star:



Chris “CT” Tamburello: The Challenge



Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset



Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House



Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey



Willow Pill: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14







Best Reality Performance:



Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt: Bachelor in Paradise



Loren & Alexei Brovarnik: Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days



Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark: The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies



Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix: Vanderpump Rules



Yandy & Mendeecees: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta







Best Talk/Topical Show:



The Daily Show with Trevor Noah



The Drew Barrymore Show



The Kelly Clarkson Show



The Late Show with Stephen Colbert



The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon







Best Host:



Charlamagne Tha God: Tha God’s Honest Truth



Gordon Ramsay: MasterChef



Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show



Rob Dyrdek: Ridiculousness



RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race







Best Fight:



Bosco vs. Lady Camden: RuPaul’s Drag Race



Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight: The Real Housewives of Potomac



Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset



Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House



Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey







Best Reality Return:



Bethenny Frankel: The Big Shot with Bethenny



Kylie Sonique Love: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars



Paris Hilton: Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love



Sher: Ex on the Beach



Tami Roman: The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles







Best Music Documentary:



JANET JACKSON.



jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy



Oasis Knebworth 1996



Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)



The Beatles: Get Back