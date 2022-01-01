NEWS

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria lead nominees for 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Newsdesk

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria are set to dominate the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Within the scripted categories, the superhero film starring Tom Holland as Spider-Man picked up seven nominations, including nods for Best Movie and Best Hero.

Other popular films in the running for prizes include The Batman, Dune, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

As for the TV categories, Euphoria leads the pack with six nominations. The teen drama, starring Zendaya and Maude Apatow, is up against the likes of Inventing Anna, Ted Lasso, and Squid Game in the Best Show category.

Elsewhere, RuPaul's Drag Race, Selling Sunset, and Summer House are all frontrunners in the Unscripted categories.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are set to take place in Los Angeles on 5 June. Fan voting is open online until 18 May.



The full list of nominees is as follows:



Best Movie:

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman



Best Show:

Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone



Best Performance in a Movie:

Lady Gaga: House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson: The Batman

Sandra Bullock: The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet: Dune

Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home



Best Performance in a Show:

Amanda Seyfried: The Dropout

Kelly Reilly: Yellowstone

Lily James: Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney: Euphoria

Zendaya: Euphoria



Best Hero:

Daniel Craig: No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac: Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson: Black Widow

Simu Liu: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home



Best Villain:

Colin Farrell: The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe: The Lost City

James Jude Courtney: Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti: You

Willem Dafoe: Spider-Man: No Way Home



Best Kiss:

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike: Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount: Emily in Paris

Poopies & the snake: Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz: The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya: Spider-Man: No Way Home



Best Comedic Performance:

Brett Goldstein: Ted Lasso

John Cena: Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville: Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter: Hacks

Ryan Reynolds: Free Guy



Breakthrough Performance:

Alana Haim: Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose: West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder: Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon: Squid Game

Sophia Di Martino: Loki



Best Fight:

Black Widow vs. Widows: Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddy: Euphoria

Guy vs. Dude: Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle: Spider-Man: No Way Home



Most Frightened Performance:

Jenna Ortega: Scream

Kyle Richards: Halloween Kills

Mia Goth: X

Millicent Simmonds: A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink: Fear Street: Part Two 1978



Best Team:

Loki: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the Building: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt



Here For The Hookup:

Euphoria

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls



Best Song:

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) - Jennifer Hudson / Respect

Just Look Up - Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

Little Star - Dominic Fike / Euphoria

On My Way (Marry Me) - Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

We Don’t Talk About Bruno - Encanto cast / Encanto



Best Docu-Reality Series:

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Selling Sunset

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills



Best Competition Series:

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer



Best Lifestyle Show:

Bar Rescue

Dr. Pimple Popper

Making It

Selena + Chef

Queer Eye



Best New Unscripted Series:

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

The D’Amelio Show

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe



Best Reality Star:

Chris “CT” Tamburello: The Challenge

Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset

Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House

Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14



Best Reality Performance:

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt: Bachelor in Paradise

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik: Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark: The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix: Vanderpump Rules

Yandy & Mendeecees: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta



Best Talk/Topical Show:

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon



Best Host:

Charlamagne Tha God: Tha God’s Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsay: MasterChef

Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Rob Dyrdek: Ridiculousness

RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race



Best Fight:

Bosco vs. Lady Camden: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight: The Real Housewives of Potomac

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey



Best Reality Return:

Bethenny Frankel: The Big Shot with Bethenny

Kylie Sonique Love: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Paris Hilton: Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love

Sher: Ex on the Beach

Tami Roman: The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles



Best Music Documentary:

JANET JACKSON.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)

The Beatles: Get Back

