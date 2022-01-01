Mandy Moore vomited after reading script for penultimate episode of This Is Us

Mandy Moore threw up immediately after reading the script for the penultimate episode of This Is Us.



During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, the actress warned fans of the hit NBC show to be ready for an emotional roller coaster when watching the second-to-last instalment.



"I will tell you that the penultimate episode, which airs in, like, a week, I threw up after I read it. And maybe that's just because it's really close to the bone for me," she mused. "Like, this has been my life for the last six years and it's, like, I simultaneously have to say goodbye to the character, to my family and friends on set, and this character's also coincidentally saying goodbye as well, so there's a lot wrapped up in it. But I still think that, like, you might need a day off from work."



However, Mandy went on to insist that the series finale is "a bit more of a warm hug".



"I think there's a little bit more levity," the 38-year-old continued. "Yeah, the second to last destroyed me. I have a feeling it might destroy people too."



Elsewhere in the conversation, Mandy noted that playing singer Rebecca Pearson on the show inspired her to get back into music, having released her fifth studio album Amanda Leigh in 2009.



"I remember I sang this Little Feat Linda Ronstadt song called Willin' and I had a band with me, and I was like, 'I miss this, I remember this feeling!'" she recalled. "I hadn't made a record in five, six, seven years at that point. It activated something in me again that just pushed me to start writing and get into the studio and make a record."



Mandy will soon set off on tour to promote her new record, In Real Life.