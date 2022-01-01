Gwyneth Paltrow confirms Goop's 'luxury diapers' were stunt to protest taxes

Gwyneth Paltrow has admitted the launch of Goop's "luxury" disposable diapers was actually a stunt designed to protest taxes.



The actress/entrepreneur caused quite a stir online on Wednesday after a member of her team posted about "The Diapér" on her lifestyle brand's Instagram page, and claimed the company was about to start selling diapers "lined with virgin alpaca wool and fastened with amber gemstones" that retailed for "$120 for a pack of 12".



After followers posted questions about the concept, Gwyneth uploaded a video in which she admitted the diapers were fake and "meant to shine a light on a real problem".



"Goop launched a luxury disposable diaper at $120 for a pack of 12 and there was a lot of outrage. Good. It was designed to p**s us off. Because if treating diapers like a luxury makes you mad, so should taxing them like a luxury. The Diapér is a fake product meant to shine a light on a real problem," she commented. "Despite the absolute necessity of diapers, in 33 states, they aren't treated like an essential item. They're taxed like a luxury good. This leaves one in three families struggling to afford them."



Depending on the U.S. state, the sales tax can add between 1.5 per cent and seven per cent to the cost of the product.



Gwyneth admitted eliminating a tax on diapers "is not a complete solution", but insisted the initiative could "allow many families to pay for another month's supply".



She also acknowledged that The Diapér was priced at $120 (£98) because that is what the tax could cost parents each year.



Accordingly, the star has partnered with non-profit organisation Baby2Baby on the campaign and asked followers to consider making a donation in order to support advocacy efforts and help provide diapers to families in need.