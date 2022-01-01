Kourtney Kardashian 'hysterically cried' after breaking engagement ring

Kourtney Kardashian had a "nervous breakdown" after accidentally breaking her engagement ring.

During episode five of Hulu series The Kardashians, the reality TV star revealed that her brand-new oval diamond from Travis Barker was at the jewellers being repaired because she had damaged it while doing household chores.

"I was sitting on my floor folding sweatshirts and I took the ring off and I put it next to me on the floor thinking it'd be safe right next to me. I had to get something up above in my closet, and when I stepped down I stepped on the ring," the 43-year-old told her mother Kris Jenner. "I was hysterically crying in my closet for, like, hours. Then I called Travis, I was like: 'I did something really, really bad,' and he handled it the best, but it really gave me a nervous breakdown.

"I was like, 'This is the most beautiful thing I've ever had in my life, how have I done that?'"

Kourtney and Travis, 46, got engaged last October and had an unofficial wedding in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards in April.

And reflecting on the "amazing moment" the Blink-182 drummer asked for the Poosh founder's hand in marriage, Kris revealed that Travis had wanted to pursue Kourtney for some time.

"(Travis) goes, 'Do you wanna know the real reason why I moved to Calabasas?' He said, 'Because I knew (Kourtney) lived in Calabasas and I knew she was the love of my life, and I didn't even know her like that but I just knew if I couldn't date her, be with her, because she was with someone else, that at least I could live by her,'" she recounted, while Kourtney added: 'I've never met a better human in my life. The thoughtfulness and just everything."