Kelly Osbourne expecting first child

Kelly Osbourne is pregnant.



The TV personality took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the happy news.



“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma,” she wrote in the caption alongside two photos of her holding a sonogram image. “To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”



Kelly’s boyfriend, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, also posted a close-up snap of the sonogram on his own Instagram page.



Following the announcement, the 37-year-old was inundated with congratulatory messages.



“Congrats Kelly!!!!!! So excited for you. You’re going to be such an amazing momma,” wrote Audrina Patridge, while Kimora Lee Simmons posted, “Congratulations mama to be!”



And Ross Mathews added: “The news is out! You’re gonna be the best mom!!! So happy for you!!!! Can’t wait to meet your baby!!!”



Kelly confirmed her relationship with Sid back in February.