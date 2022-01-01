Jessica Biel recalls Justin Timberlake's 'lovely and hilarious' proposal

Jessica Biel has recounted the "hilarious" way Justin Timberlake proposed to her.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, The Sinner actress revealed her singer-songwriter spouse popped the question while they were visiting a property in Montana back in December 2011.

After a day of snowboarding, Jessica was stunned to see Justin get down on one knee.

"All of a sudden he gets down onto his knees and just sinks into the snow. And then he looks up at me and holds up this ring and it was the most lovely, surprising, hilarious..." she smiled.

James asked, "You had no idea it was coming?" to which Jessica replied, "No."

The star went on to note that all of the snowboarding attire meant it was difficult for her to accept her diamond ring from Justin too.

"I should have thought about it because I had this huge glove on. So I was, like, ripping a glove off," she sighed, while James commented: "For the first time, I'm questioning Justin Timberlake. Now I think about it. Now I think about it. I think this is a nuts way to propose, but I love that he did it."

"That's just confidence, I guess," the mother-of-two conceded.

The celebrity couple wed in October 2012.