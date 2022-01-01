Norm Macdonald secretly filmed stand-up special in 2020

Norm Macdonald filmed one last stand-up special before his death.

The late comic, who died of leukaemia in September 2021 at the age of 61, recorded a run-through of a planned show titled Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special at his home during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Macdonald's friend and fellow comedian David Spade broke the news on Wednesday that the run-through will be able to view on Netflix from 30 May.

Appearing on Jim Downey's Fly on the Wall podcast, Spade revealed he had watched the special.

"I definitely cried," he said. "He just said, 'You know, I keep trying to do my set,' and he was getting weaker, which we didn't know. They keep shutting down theatres, and they wouldn't let him go, so then he goes, 'I'm just gonna run it once, just kind of say it out loud."

Spade described the material as "classic Norm stuff".

Nothing Special's executive producer, Lori Jo Hoekstra, said in a statement that Norm had worked "so hard" on the content and wanted fans to see it.

"While this version of Nothing Special was not originally meant to be the final product, Covid restrictions prevented him from filming in front of an audience. We want to make sure his fans see this very funny hour. He left this gift for all of us," she shared.

Following the special, Adam Sandler, Conan O'Brien, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, David Spade, and Molly Shannon will discuss Norm in a bonus featurette.