??Keanu Reeves won't rule out making more John Wick films

Keanu Reeves has indicated he is open to making more John Wick films.

The Matrix actor plays the titular character, a former hitman who is forced back into the criminal underworld he had abandoned, in the popular franchise.

Reeves recently wrapped filming John Wick: Chapter 4, and during an interview for The Hollywood Reporter, he hinted he will be back for at least one more instalment.

"We just attack one at a time," the star told the outlet, while director Chad Stahelski added: "We do it chapter by chapter. Just like an author; write the chapter, scratch head, write next chapter."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Stahelski noted that he and Reeves collaborate on a lot of ideas for the character.

"We keep finding new and interesting ways to have John Wick suffer. That's where the action comes from. Figure out how to make him suffer, and then design backward," he explained.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is set for release in March 2023. Producers at Lionsgate originally planned to shoot the fourth and fifth films back-to-back but changed their minds in 2021 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.