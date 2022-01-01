Megan Fox tries to avoid her phone as much as possible

Megan Fox tries to avoid her phone as much as she can to give herself quiet time.

The Transformers actress explained in a video for Glamour U.K. magazine that she tries to use her mobile as little as possible as a form of self-care.

"Self-care is enough quiet time to be able to connect to my super conscious, my higher conscious, connect to God and connect to spirit," she explained. "This lifestyle makes that very difficult sometimes and I do feel very lost when I'm not able to do that. I avoid my phone as much as I possibly can... but there are times when I avoid it completely. The same thing with anything that has an LED light in it. I just go back to what our bodies were made for, which is to be in nature and to be silent within ourselves."

The Jennifer's Body star, who is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, noted that somebody else runs her social media accounts so she never physically goes on them herself to potentially run the risk of seeing negative comments.

"I have somebody who posts for me and I decide what I want to say but I don't actually physically do it myself because I think it's sinister. I think it's evil," Megan stated. "And I don't think people understand - we've come to this place where we grasp 'bullying is bad' but then when it comes to a celebrity, all of that is thrown out of the window."