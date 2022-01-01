Amanda Bynes denies posting nude photo online

Amanda Bynes has denied posting a nude photo of herself online.



Over the weekend, the Hairspray actress issued a statement to TMZ insisting a snap of a woman with pink hair in a bathtub circulating on Twitter is not her, and she has no connection to the "burner account" that posted it.



In addition, Bynes's attorney, Tamar Arminak, claimed that she has trying to get the account in question deactivated for some time.



She claimed Twitter moderators refused repeated requests to deactivate the account, with it positioned as a celebrity parody page.



Arminak also noted that Bynes's former conservatorship wasn't enough for Twitter bosses to address the content posted.



"There's nothing funny about what she was going through mental health-wise and the fact Twitter thought it was appropriate to keep a parody account mocking what she was going through is disgusting," she added.



Bynes's conservatorship was terminated in March.