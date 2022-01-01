G Flip and Chrishell Stause see children 'in the future'

G Flip and Chrishell Stause are "very transparent" about wanting to become parents.

The Australian artist, who uses they/them pronouns, appeared on the latest episode of the People Every Day podcast and discussed their relationship with the Selling Sunset star.

During the interview, G Flip revealed that "I definitely see children in my future" and that they have discussed the topic with Chrishell.

"Right now, me and Chrishell know where we are in (that stage) of our lives. And we're very transparent about that," the 27-year-old shared.

Confirming their desire for kids, they continued, "I love children. I was a music teacher for years before I became a session drummer and then a solo artist. So, I was like, 'I've always loved kids,' and yeah, definitely one day that'll be in the future."

The musician further noted how their and Chrishell's decision might set an example for others.

"I feel like it honestly like changes the world and it normalises same-sex relationships... Two people who have the same sex organs can still have children," they explained.

Elsewhere in the conversation, G Flip divulged that they we "absolutely in awe" of Chrishell.

"We both feel like we'll be in each other's life forever. We have like a very strong connection that you don't find every day," the star summarised.

G Flip and Chrishell, 40, announced their relationship during the reunion episode of Selling Sunset which aired on Netflix earlier this month.