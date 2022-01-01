Kate Moss denies Johnny Depp pushed her down stairs during relationship

Kate Moss testified that her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp never pushed her down any stairs as she appeared in court via video link on Wednesday.



The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is currently suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed in which she described herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. She is countersuing him for defamation after his then-lawyer called her abuse claims a hoax.



During her time on the witness stand, the Aquaman actress claimed, during an argument, she recalled the rumour that Depp allegedly pushed his then-girlfriend Moss down the stairs and feared he would do the same to her and her sister Whitney.



Depp's legal team sought to refute the allegation by calling on Moss, who appeared in the Virginia court via video link from Gloucestershire, England on Wednesday morning.



Moss, who dated Depp between 1994 and 1998, denied that he pushed her down the stairs during a holiday at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica and insisted that he helped her after she slipped.



"As I left the room I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back and I screamed because I didn't know what had happened to me and was in pain," she testified. "He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention."



When asked if he pushed her down the stairs at that time or any time during their relationship, she replied, "He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs."



Heard's legal team chose not to cross-examine Moss so her testimony only lasted around three minutes.



According to Deadline, Moss was not originally listed as a witness but was called upon after Heard mentioned the model in her testimony.



The trial is expected to conclude on Friday.