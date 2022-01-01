Kim Kardashian scored U.S. Vogue cover over sister Kendall Jenner

Kim Kardashian beat out her sister Kendall Jenner to appear on a recent cover of U.S. Vogue magazine.

The reality TV star landed a solo photoshoot for the March 2022 issue of the fashion publication, in which she posed up a storm in a series of Balenciaga couture pieces.

However, during episode seven of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner revealed that her younger daughter Kendall had also been in the running for the gig.

"Last week, American Vogue did a fantastic, amazing cover try with Kendall and as they were shooting, they called me from set and said, 'By the way, they want to offer Kendall the cover of the March shoot.' I was so excited," she told Kim, before recalling her latest conversation with Kendall's agent. "He says, 'Good news, bad news. I am not sure that Kendall is going to be right for this cover. They asked Kim to do the cover.'"

In a confessional interview, Kim admitted the news was "bittersweet".

"I am so excited that I am going to be on the cover of Vogue. I don't care how many times you could be on the cover; it will never get old. This one just feels extra special to me. I am so honoured to be a part of this. I feel so bad. Like, it is bittersweet. I am not telling (Kendall)," she continued, before noting that she would have handled the situation very differently in the past. "I probably would have murdered Kendall myself for the cover if it was an option between the two of us. My desperation back in the day... she would have been buried before she got this cover."

But despite Kim's concern, Kendall insisted she was pleased for her sibling during a chat with Kris.

"I'm happy for my sister, and she should be really happy. There's not an upset bone in my body because I think it went to the right person," the model smiled. "I'm happy to give it up to my sister."